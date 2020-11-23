Guru Randhawa joins Kiara Advani in new Indoo Ki Jawaani song Heelein Toot Gayi by Badshah

Guru Randhawa joins Indoo Ki Jawaani squad as he teams up with Kiara Advani for the new music video of Heelein Toot Gayi by Badshah.

Guru Randhawa recently joined the T-Series team for the song Heelein Toot Gayi, which is Badshah's promotional music video for the film Indoo Ki Jawaani. By joining the explosive team of Heelein Toot Gayi, Guru Randhawa marked his first time being featured in a song that isn't sung, composed or written by him. So far, the song is promising to be a must-have on your playlist and the party anthem of the season. For the unversed, Heelein Toot Gayi music video will also feature the stunning Kiara Advani, who is playing the lead in the film. The song is sung by Badshah and Aastha Gill, who previously served the blockbuster song Buzz.

If you’re not familiar with the pop icons, both Guru Randhawa and Badshah have been revolutionary artists who have paved the way for avant-garde music in the industry for years. This will be the duo’s first collaboration and a complete treat for fans. Fans can expect an extravagant video, preppy beats and lots of glamour.

Apart from the upcoming song Heelein Toot Gayi, Indoo Ki Jawaani recently made headlines after dropping their song Hasina Pagal Deewani in September. To note, Hasina Pagal Deewani was a remix of Mika Singh’s popular track Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aaj. The song, featuring Kiara Advani, has sent the social media in a tizzy and the fans have given it a thumbs up to the song.

In fact, the netizens have been in awe of Kiara’s stunning looks and sizzling movies. A Twitter user wrote, “@advani_kiara mam, you have really grown much as an actor. What an improvement! Superbb... All your hard work and dedication. God bless you always mam. Loved #HasinaPagalDeewani . From Fugly to #LaxmmiBomb , #IndooKiJawani God bless in abundance.” On the other hand, another user wrote, “@advani_kiara it's beautifully the best most adorable and cute ever moves it's cool vibes #HasinaPagalDeewani.”

The movie has been the talk of the town since its inception as it is coming of age comedy which revolves around the prevalent dating app culture. Get ready for Heelein Toot Gayi! You don't want to miss this one.

