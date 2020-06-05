Guru Randhawa to release his first Spanish song on June 8

Punjabi pop sensation Guru Randhawa's maiden Spanish number titled "Mueve La Cintura" along with international singer Pitbull is set to drop on June 8.

Guru, known for numbers like "Lagdi Lahore di", "High rated gabru" and "Patola" among many others, took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the song featuring Guru along with Pitbull.

"My first Spanish song "MUEVE LA CINTURA" with @pitbull sir and my bro @titobambinoelpatron is releasing on 8th JUNE (USA) timings on @pitbullsir's YouTube channel and all other digital platforms worldwide," he captioned the image

He added: "We shot this video last year and I'm excited that it's coming now to entertain you all.

Thanks for your love and support always."

This is not the first time Guru has collaborated with Pitbull, who is popular for numbers like "Hotel room service", "Fireball" and "International love".

The two previously collaborated in 2019 for the number "Slowly slowly."

Also Read Guru Randhawa collaborates with international rapper Pitbull for Slowly Slowly music video by TSeries

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×