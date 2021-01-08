Guru Randhawa REVEALS his mystery girl as Sanjana Sanghi & announces collaboration with her for a music video

Guru Randhawa and Sanjana Sanghi have teamed up together for the first time for a project. Both the stars took to their social media handles to announce the same.

It was yesterday when popular singer Guru Randhawa sparked off his dating rumours after he posted his picture with a mystery girl. He had shared a picture wherein he was seen holding the hands of a girl who had her face hidden from the camera. Sharing the photo, the High Rated Gabru singer had written, ‘New Year, New Beginnings.” While his fans and everyone started speculating that he might be engaged, the singer has finally revealed his mystery girl and it is none other than Dil Bechara fame Sanjana Sanghi.

Turns out, it was Guru’s gimmick to promote his forthcoming music video. Taking to his Instagram handle, he not just put his engagement rumours to rest but also announced about collaborating with Sanjana for a music video. Announcing the same, he posted a stunning picture with the actress and wrote, “New Year, NEW SONG with @sanjanasanghi96 @sachetparamparaofficial @quadri.sayeed @arvindrkhaira @tseries.official #bhushankumar #tseries.” The Rockstar actress on the other hand too shared the same picture and captioned it as, "Kicking off the new year with a new song alongside my fave @gururandhawa @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @arvindrkhaira @sachettandonofficial @paramparatandonofficial @quadri.sayeed #tseries.”

Take a look at Guru Randhawa’s Instagram post below:

In the picture, while the singer looked dapper in a black pathani suit, the stunning actress wore an orange ethnic wear and teamed it up with a pair of jhumkas and maang tika.

Fans can’t wait to see them together.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa sparks off rumours of his engagement as he shares PHOTO with a mystery girl

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×