Guru Randhawa sparks off rumours of his engagement as he shares PHOTO with a mystery girl

A new post shared by Guru Randhawa has left the fans intrigued. He is seen with an unknown lady in the picture shared along with the same.

Numerous celebs tied the knot amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year. While some of them announced them publicly, a few others decided to keep it a secret affair. We can take the example of Ali Abbas Zafar here. The filmmaker who is currently earning praise for his upcoming venture Tandav left fans surprised when he suddenly posted pictures of his marriage on social media. And now, it seems like another celeb has joined this bandwagon. Yes, we are talking about Guru Randhawa here!

The renowned singer has recently shared a picture with a mystery lady on his Instagram handle that has not only left the fans intrigued but some have already begun speculating that he might be engaged. The High Rated Gabru singer is seen holding the hands of a girl wearing a lehenga who has her face hidden from the camera. He further captioned the post as ‘New Year, New Beginnings’ which has further sparked off his engagement rumours.

Check out the post shared by the singer below:

If that much suspense wasn’t enough, many friends of Guru Randhawa including Arvind Khaira, Juggy D, and others sent congratulatory messages to him through the comments section. As of now, we surely have to wait for the Slowly Slowly singer to confirm the same! Talking about Randhawa, the singer mostly prefers to stay away from the limelight and nothing much is known about his love life. As for his professional life, the singer has sung multiple songs most of which have termed hits.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa issues statement after being booked in Mumbai club raid: Regret the unintentional incident

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Guru Randhawa Instagram

Share your comment ×