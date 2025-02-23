Guru Randhawa sustains major injuries during his first stunt on Punjabi film’s set; says ‘spirit remains unbroken’ sharing PIC from hospital bed

Popular Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa had to be hospitalized after he sustained severe injuries on the sets of his upcoming film, Shaunki Sardar. The update about the same was shared by him on his social media with a picture from the hospital bed.

On February 23, Guru Randhawa posted a picture from the hospital bed, in which one can spot bruises close to his left eye. He was also seen wearing a cervical collar while lying on the bed. Nonetheless, he displayed a heroic spirit as he flashed his smile for the camera. The post was accompanied by a caption where he shared his feelings about the incident.

He stated, "My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirit remains unbroken. A memory from the sets of Shaunki Sardar movie. Bahut mushkil kamm aa action waala (action is a very difficult job) but will work hard for my audience," followed by folded hand emoji.

Soon after the post was shared, several Bollywood celebrities expressed their concern and extended their wishes to the star. Mika Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Elnaaz Norouzi, Sachet Tandon, Dino Morea, and Gauahar Khan among others posted "get well soon" messages. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur expressed her shock stating, "Whattt".

In addition to this, several fans of the singer were also pained by the unfortunate accident. A user said, "Literally bahoot jorrr ka jhatka lagg gaya ye post dekh ke" while fan remarked, "Paji song hi banallo bss kya jarurat movie ki."

For the unversed, it was last year in December that Guru announced his next Punjabi film titled, Shaunki Sardar alongside Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, the film also features Guggu Gill and Binnu Dhillon in the key roles. Produced by Guru Randhawa’s production house, 751 Films, it is scheduled to release on May 16, 2025.

In another story, just a few days back, Guru took a holy dip in the Triveni sangam at the Maha Kumbh. He had also shared a collage video from his divine trip to Prayagraj in which he was seen taking the holy dip, enjoying a boat ride and watching the aarti in the evening.