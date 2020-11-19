Guzaarish clocks 10 years: Five reasons to watch the Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur's Guzaarish was released into the theatres in 2010. It was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

and already featured together in the movies Dhoom 2 and Jodhaa Akbar before they were approached for Guzaarish. And yes, they did meet the expectations of all the fans and gave spectacular performances in the romantic drama that was released in 2010. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed the movie that is about a magician turned Radio Jockey (played by Roshan) who wants to end his life after being paralyzed for years after a fatal accident.

The romantic drama has completed 10 years today and we are sure it still remains special in the hearts of those who watched and connected with the heart-rending story. For the unversed, Guzaarish was released in 2010. Apart from Hrithik and Aishwarya, it also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Shernaz Patel, Suhel Seth, Nafisa Ali, Rajit Kapoor, and others in the lead roles. As the movie has achieved a new milestone now, we look into five reasons as to why it is a must-watch for everyone.

The lead pair

The audience already witnessed the sizzling chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in two of their earlier films. But the kind of bond that is showcased between them in Guzaarish is totally unique. Moreover, they also emerge individually as strong characters in many scenes. Hrithik is fabulous as Ethan Mascarenhas, a quadriplegic man whose only wish in life is to end his suffering. Aishwarya too steals hearts as Sofia D’Souza who understands Ethan’s pain and later helps him ease it.

A stellar star cast

It will be wrong to say that Hrithik and Aishwarya are the only ones who make the romantic drama watchable. We cannot move forward without having mentioned the rest of the star cast who aced their respective parts pretty well. Be it Aditya Roy Kapur who mesmerized us with his expressions and curly hair look or Shernaz Patel, the rough and tough lawyer, everyone has done their bit and made the movie into what it is now.

Intriguing plot

Guzaarish’s story is very much different from the mainstream plots that are usually picked up for Bollywood movies. Though it does have a romantic angle, the way it is showcased is something that is pretty nuanced as well as magical

Location and sets

For the unversed, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is set against the backdrop of Goa. But if you are expecting to see the same old backgrounds of the famous beaches and sunny mornings of the tourist destination, then you are absolutely wrong. The movie instead showcases beautiful hillsides, rivers, and other unexplored places that are enough to leave anyone intrigued. Moreover, the sets remind us of Bhansali’s other magnum opuses like Black and Saawariya.

Music

Another plus point of the movie is its amazing soundtrack. One cannot miss songs like ‘Udi’ featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or the title track that happens to be a love ballad. Moreover, these songs have been crooned by some of the best singers like KK, Sunidhi Chauhan, and others.

