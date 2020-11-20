Guzaarish turns 10: Hrithik Roshan doles out words of wisdom and urges all to live the life to the fullest

As Guzaarish completes 10 years, Hrithik Roshan has a beautiful message for everyone. Check out the video.

is one of the most talented and versatile actors of Bollywood and his impressive body of work proves the same. The actor has recently completed 20 years in the film industry and with his every film he has proved his mettle as a talented actor. Among his many blockbuster films, his spectacular performance in the romantic drama Guzaarish is noteworthy and the film is still remembered and loved by many. As the film completes 10 years, the Dhoom 2 actor takes a stroll down the memory lane and celebrates the milestone on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared a beautiful video wherein he urges everyone to live the life to the fullest. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Life is very short but if you live from the heart it’s a lot. Go on, break the rules, forgive quickly, love truly and never regret anything that made you smile.” Alongside the video, he writes, Empty what’s full Fill what’s empty Breathe. Do it well.” The actor’s words of wisdom are winning the internet.

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish depicts the story of a magician turned Radio Jockey who gets paralyzed after a fatal accident. The film talks about the protagonist who faces struggles after being paralyzed. The film also stars and Aditya Roy Kapur among others in pivotal roles.

Read Also: Guzaarish clocks 10 years: Five reasons to watch the Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer

