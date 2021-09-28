Gym Diaries: Malaika Arora spotted post workout, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor twin in 'Pilates Girl' tees

Fitness and Bollywood Divas go hand in hand and Tuesday served as proof. Despite the gloomy and rainy weather in Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and were snapped post their workout sessions in the city. While Malaika was spotted after her daily yoga class, Sara and Janhvi twinned in their 'Pilates Girl' tees.

Malaika Arora opted for a head-to-toe grey yoga outfit which included grey tights and a full-sleeve workout top. The fitness enthusiast waved out to the paparazzi while exiting her yoga space. Malaika as usual looked the fittest version of herself.

As for Sara Ali Khan, the actress waved out to the paparazzi from a distance as she was seen leaving the pilates studios. The actress wore a cap and a black tee as she sat inside her car. Janhvi Kapoor wore the same tee in pink and was seen walking towards her car. The actress wore a black mask and posed for the camera briefly before heading inside.

Take a look at Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's gym photos below:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Here’s all you need to know about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Jodhpur holiday; Deets Inside