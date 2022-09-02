Gym Diaries: Sara Ali Khan chooses pink and white, Malaika Arora flaunts her figure; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented and most-loved actresses in Bollywood currently. Be it her social media game or her fashion game, everything is on point and is loved by fans. With only a few films to her credit until now, Sara has successfully made a space for herself in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The Kedarnath actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never fails to impress her fans with her glamorous pictures.

Sara is often seen dishing out major fitness goals with her dedication and consistency in workouts, which often sets an inspiration to millions of her fans. Earlier today, she was spotted exiting her Pilates class and heading toward her car when the paparazzi spotted her. In the photos, Sara was seen sporting a white crop top and pink shorts. The Pataudi princess also carried a pink tote bag to complete her look and also held a coffee mug in her hand.

Apart from Sara, Malaika Arora was also spotted in the city today. As we all know, she is a dedicated yoga practitioner who enjoys inspiring her friends and followers to incorporate yoga into their everyday routines. The gorgeous star never skips her workouts and whenever she steps out in the city to head for a gym or yoga session, Malaika often gets caught in the frame by the paparazzi. Speaking of which, today she was snapped outside her yoga studio in Mumbai wearing a black sports bra and paired with shorts. She completed her look with slippers and tied her hair in a bun.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. She also has Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight. Whereas Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora's PICS:

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill dating? Here’s what fans have to say