Haaniya Ve Song Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet are lost in love in this romantic track
Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God is releasing next month on 24th.
Thank God, a comedy entertainer starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn is all set to entertain fans. The makers have already released the trailer which is filled with all masala of entertainment. And now to maintain the excitement level, they have released the second song ‘Haaniya Ve’. The first song Manike is still a hit among the fans. It has already crossed a million views. Well, Haaniya Ve teaser is out and the full song will be releasing tomorrow, i.e. September 28.
Sidharth shared an image from the song on his Instagram stories and Rakul shared it as a post. Her caption reads Love is a feeling that puts songs in your steps and butterflies in your stomach! #HaaniyaVe teaser out now! Song out tomorrow! #ThankGod in cinemas on 25th October.” The song opens with Rakul and Sidharth (who are playing husband and wife) reliving their old romantic moments. It was only a few seconds video but it can be seen that they were surely lost in love.
Fans dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. The trailer shows Sidharth as a common young man who is irritated and jealous of everyone including his wife. One day he met with an accident and get stuck between life and death. He meets lord Chitargupt essayed by Ajay Devgn and then starts the real game. It will be fun watching the film.
Listen to this melodious track here:
Rakul is currently in Scotland and enjoying with Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor. She has shared many pictures. Sidharth is currently busy shooting for his debut web series Indian Police Force.
