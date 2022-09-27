Haaniya Ve Song Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet are lost in love in this romantic track

Thank God, a comedy entertainer starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn is all set to entertain fans. The makers have already released the trailer which is filled with all masala of entertainment. And now to maintain the excitement level, they have released the second song ‘Haaniya Ve’. The first song Manike is still a hit among the fans. It has already crossed a million views. Well, Haaniya Ve teaser is out and the full song will be releasing tomorrow, i.e. September 28.

Sidharth shared an image from the song on his Instagram stories and Rakul shared it as a post. Her caption reads Love is a feeling that puts songs in your steps and butterflies in your stomach! #HaaniyaVe teaser out now! Song out tomorrow! #ThankGod in cinemas on 25th October.” The song opens with Rakul and Sidharth (who are playing husband and wife) reliving their old romantic moments. It was only a few seconds video but it can be seen that they were surely lost in love.