Hacked actress Hina Khan OPENS UP about falling prey to cyber fraud and why she chose to do the film

The trailer of Hina Khan's Bollywood debut film, Hacked was unveiled yesterday. The actress recently what moved her to do this Vikram Bhatt directorial. Read deets inside.

Popular TV has joined the league of actress who have successfully graduated from the Telly world to B' Town.Yes, after winning hearts on the small-screen for a decade, the beautiful diva is all set to rock in Vikram Bhatt’s cyber-crime thriller Hacked. The trailer of Hina's upcoming film was dropped yesterday, and it has taken the internet by storm already. It has received a thunderous response and fans have been showering it with praises for its intriguing story line and amazing acting chops by the cast.

Hina, who becomes a target of invasion via digital hacking by a guy who is obsessed with her, recently opened up about what made her choose the film and her experience with cyber crime. She opined that such cases are seen all over the world. Also, many who have seen Vikram Bhatt's movies in the past, expect such stories from him. However, in Hacked, he is exploring in experimenting with a new space. Explaning her reasons to do the film, she added that though she has never been in a similar situation as her character, she often receives text messages with fake OTPs (One Time Passwords), which have become a popular way of cyber fraud. 'Sharing stuff on your own is different from it being done without your consent,' stated Hina.

Apparently, Hina was supposed to make her debut with Hussein Khan’s Lines, but the release of the movie has been delayed . Talking about the her new projects, Hina mentioned that before Hacked, she concluded her shoot for Country of Blind, which is an Indo-Hollywood movie. In it she plays the role of a blind woman who wears animal skins with no makeup.

Hina, who attained immense popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss, revealed that it is after coming out of the controversial house, she realized how much people loved her. She added that she now shares a special relationship with BB host and he also wished her all the luck when she told Salman about Hacked.

