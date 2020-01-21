Hacked Trailer: Hina Khan’s Bollywood debut receives thunderous response; Twitterati trend #HackedTrailerRocks

A day after Hina Khan’s Hacked trailer was unveiled, netizens have taken over the social media praising the trailer and have flooded the micro-blogging site Twitter with #HackedTrailerRocks.
It’s been over a decade since Hina Khan made her debut with Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the lead role in the movie and became an overnight star with the show with a massive fan following. In this decade, Hina has come a long way in her career and always stood up to the audience’s expectations. And after winning hearts with her performance on the small screen, Hina is all set to foray into Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked.

While the fans are eagerly waiting for her big Bollywood debut, the makers have dropped in an interesting trailer of the movie and it has taken the social media by a storm with a thunderous response. Ever since Hacked trailer has been unveiled, fans are going gaga over the same. In fact, the micro-blogging site Twitter was flooded with tweets praising the trailer as the Twitterati trended #HackedTrailerRocks. The netizens have all praises about Hina Khan’s oh so perfect performance and believe that her Bollywood debut has blockbuster written all over it.

Check out the tweets praising Hina Khan’s Hacked Trailer:

The response is certainly overwhelming for the team of Hacked. Interestingly, the trailer has clocked four million views in a span of 24 hours and the team is certainly overwhelmed with the response. Talking about the same, Hina stated, “The love we have received has been tremendous and I hope we receive the same kind of support once the film releases in theatres with house full bookings. I truly feel grateful.”

On the other hand, Vikram Bhatt is also excited about the response and stated, “Hacked is a story of real-life horror. The kind that we are all victims of. It's relevant and current. I am glad that we have been able to connect to the frequency of the viewers.”

Also starring Rohan Shah in the lead, Hacked is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

