Hacked Trailer: Hina Khan’s gripping tale gets lauded by Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Bharti Singh & others

Hina Khan starrer Hacked trailer just dropped a day back and already it has received praises from fans and celebs. Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Bharti Singh, Rocky Jaiswal, Sahil Anand and other TV celebs have reacted to Hina’s gritty tale. Check it out.

A day back, starrer Hacked’s trailer dropped on YouTube and since then it has become the talk of the town. The diva will be seen in a gripping and gritty tale where Hina will be seen becoming a target of invasion via digital hacking by a guy who is obsessed with her. The film stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. The gripping and gritty tale is bound to find its relevance in today’s age and director Vikram Bhatt has managed to use his leads in the best way possible.

As soon Hina shared the trailer on her social media, all her close friends from the industry started praising it. From Ravi Dubey to to Adhyayan Suman to Karanvir Bohra, all praised Hina’s tale of perils of the digital age. Bharti Singh took to Instagram to praise Hina’s acting in the intense story and wrote, “All the best.” Karanvir also wished Hina all the luck as she debuts in Bollywood with this intense thriller. Arjun took to the Instagram story and shared the trailer.

(Also Read: Hacked Trailer: Hina Khan's glamorous avatar in the thriller will leave you stunned; WATCH)

Hina’s beau Rocky Jaiswal, who has been a witness to her stellar journey, took to Instagram to share Hacked’s trailer with his fans. Rohan Mehra, who worked with Hina in a TV show, wrote, “can’t wait for your debut film. And you are looking stunning as usual. Best of Luck @realhinakhan.” Benafsha Soonawalla also praised Hina and penned a sweet note on her debut films. Apart from this, Amruta Khanvilkar, Anita Hassanandini, Devoleena Bhattacharjee all praised Hina and mentioned that they are eagerly waiting for her debut film with Vikram Bhatt. Hacked is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt. It is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Check out the reactions:

Credits :Instagram

Read More