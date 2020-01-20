Hacked Trailer: Hina Khan's glamorous avatar in the thriller will leave you stunned; WATCH

Hacked Trailer: Finally, the trailer of Hina Khan's much-awaited Bollywood debut film 'Hacked' is released. Check it out.

is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Telly world and there's no second thought about it. Now the diva is all set to venture into the showbiz world with her debut commercial film, 'Hacked.' Yes, the actress is going to add another feather to her cap as she will be seen in a glamourous avatar in this stout-hearted thriller. Ever since the announcement of Hina's big project, fans have been waiting with bated breath to know what the story is about and to have the first glimpse of their favourite actress on the big screen.

The actress is also seen teasing them by dropping glimpses from the suspense thriller and intensifying their excitement. But, the big day has finally come, as Hina and the makers have finally released the trailer of the much-awaited thriller. Yes, the trailer has been ultimately released today (20 Jaunary 2020) much to everyone's surprise. The trailer gives a voyeuristic view of what the gritty tale is all about. It highlights the vulnerablity of people that relates to privacy breach and focuses on the horrors of mordern-day technology. It is about real life horror that can be caused with social media. We've often heard internet has its pros and cons, and Hacked shows us the latter side of it. Also, how obssessive love can ruin your life is portrayed through it.

With it you will enter the web of lies, where there is someone always watching you. Hina is looking extremely attractive and her amazing acting chops gives the story a realistic and believable touch. She surely leaves an indelible impression.The trailer makes us believe that the the movie will not take a usual exhausting route but bring forward a refreshingly clinical approach.

Take a look at the awe-inspirping Hacked trailer here:

By only watching the trailer, we can say that, Hacked is going to be an amazing suspense thriller that will surely keep you at the edge of your seat with its twisted endings. Undoubtedly, the trailer is quite intriguing and gripping. It is a perfect treat for all fans and it only raises our eye-brows to know what happens further. The stalker-thriller with will surely give you goosebumps.

Talking about the story of the film, it chronicles around a young boy falling in love with an older girl until it turns into his obsession. Along with Hina, the film also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in the lead roles. The Vikram Bhatt directorial is all set to hit the screens on February 7, 2020. So, if you're a sucker for suspense and thriller, then Hacked will surely entice you. How did you like Hacked's trailer? Are you excited to see Hina in a different and challenging role this time? What did you make out of this goofy trailer? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

