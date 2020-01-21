Hacked Trailer: Hina Khan's gritty tale leaves her fans impressed; Call it 'Brilliant'

Hina Khan starrer film Hacked's trailer was recently released and here's how fans have reacted to the Vikram Bhatt directorial. Check it out.
5213 reads Mumbai Updated: January 21, 2020 12:44 pm
Hina Khan's much-awaited Bollywood film's trailer was dropped yesterday. Yes, we're talking about Vikram Bhatt directorial Hacked. The trailer was released yesterday afternoon (January 20) and it has left everyone amazed. Hina's fans are gushing over her for her amazing acting chops and performance. Not only this, many have also appreciated the intriguing story-line that is put forward. The movie aims to depict the reality of the modern world. Hina plays role of a successful business woman, who befriends a 19-year-old boy and gets herself in trouble. Ever since the trailer was launched, people have been taking to their social media accounts to share in their thoughts about it. And we must say, by the look of it, Hina's debut movie has surely moved many and the trailer is an immense hit among the audience. 

Check out some tweets from fans after watching the Hacked Trailer: 

Talking about the Hacked trailer, it shows the dark side of love. The story is about a teenage hacker, who falls in love with an elder woman. But, when she rejects him, he turns obsessiveness and does nasty things to make her life hell. What will happen if today you get to know that someone has access to all your social media accounts? What if someone is keeping a constant eye on you? Well, Hacked explores the fear of  'Privacy being stalked'. 

The plot revolves around how a single girl deals with her stalker and consequences it has on her personal and professional life. Hina plays the lead role and looks convincing and promising as a single working woman. Rohan Shah plays the hacker and is absolutely looks impressive. The movie also stars Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. Vikram Bhatt, who is known for scintillating thrillers does not disappoint in this one also. All in all,  Hacked has all the elements to make it a gripping tale of obsessive love and misuse of the technology. 

The film will hit the screens on 7th February this year and from the trailer, and Hina is already winning over the audience with her stellar performance. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

