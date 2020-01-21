Hacked Trailer: Hina Khan's gritty tale leaves her fans impressed; Call it 'Brilliant'

Hina Khan starrer film Hacked's trailer was recently released and here's how fans have reacted to the Vikram Bhatt directorial. Check it out.

's much-awaited Bollywood film's trailer was dropped yesterday. Yes, we're talking about Vikram Bhatt directorial Hacked. The trailer was released yesterday afternoon (January 20) and it has left everyone amazed. Hina's fans are gushing over her for her amazing acting chops and performance. Not only this, many have also appreciated the intriguing story-line that is put forward. The movie aims to depict the reality of the modern world. Hina plays role of a successful business woman, who befriends a 19-year-old boy and gets herself in trouble. Ever since the trailer was launched, people have been taking to their social media accounts to share in their thoughts about it. And we must say, by the look of it, Hina's debut movie has surely moved many and the trailer is an immense hit among the audience.

Check out some tweets from fans after watching the Hacked Trailer:

#HackedTrailer is Brilliant

These movie is a message to us how we are unsafe in reality .

It’s a reality check ! Waiting for the movie !@eyehinakhan Mind Blowing you are like always #NowwhereToHide pic.twitter.com/9pSnQHs3aE — Radhika (@Radhikatweets25) January 20, 2020

The first thing that came to my mind after watching the hacked trailer is Fantastic. Sotry line is perfect & Once again #HinaKhan nailed her character...@TheVikramBhatt well done Excited#Hacked #HackedTrailer @eyehinakhan pic.twitter.com/yXFf5H9wAo — CHETAN SHARMA (@chetan_sharma10) January 20, 2020

The dangers of sharing too much online and the impact it can have on one life will be told through Sam journey. Watch a glimpse of the cast stellar performance on the link below.

Link: https://t.co/tzC9Fjksj3#HackedTrailer ll @eyehinakhan ll #NoWhereToHide pic.twitter.com/a0ox3rpNWj — (@Shadesofhina) January 20, 2020

OMGeeee#HinaKhan Is Slaying In #HackedTrailer New Concept In Bollywood. "You Just 19years Old.

Shaitaan Ki Koi Umar Nhi Hoti." Sam Is Victim Women By 19years Old Psycho Hacker Lover@eyehinakhan Nailed It. Ye To Bus Trailor H Abhi To Puri Picture Baki H.

Hina Di pic.twitter.com/lPvwtAm7jA — Sonia Arora (@Attractive_Sona) January 20, 2020

Hacked raises a ques that we ask self while joining any social media," Is our information safe here?"What to do,If even after all settings,someone hacks it?fear,pain of a person whose life has been hacked @eyehinakhan brings it on screen,she speaks us through eyes#HackedTrailer pic.twitter.com/2r4ccC444f — TanuHina Di (@tanu_gupta80) January 20, 2020

Congrats, very best wishes

@eyehinakhan for your

debut in Bollywood with #Hacked You looks just

simply WOW! in #HackedTrailer Liked the trailerloved your this

new avatar. #HinaKhan See you on big-screen. #7thFeb pic.twitter.com/hSGuplNVCf — Shiv Dutta (@imshiva17) January 20, 2020

@eyehinakhan as Sam you did amazing. After watching the trailer the doubts that I had have gone. Waiting to watch the full story of Sam and how she will overcome her stalker and come out strong.#HackedTrailer pic.twitter.com/H72RXUxdlG — Mahirah (@mahirah_x) January 20, 2020

Feeling So Proud of you @eyehinakhan

U r so much talented as an actress!

Wishing you so much love and love!#Hacked#HackedTrailer#NowhereToHide pic.twitter.com/1JICpr4ytI — Akash_HinaHolicDevoshamiAsim Riaz (@RealAkash786) January 20, 2020

@eyehinakhan makes a powering and Promising debut with #Hacked and trailer looks outstanding where we see a different HK as Sameer Khanna@eyehinakhan you did a fabulous job,Sure u are going to outshine everyone on silver screen

#Hinakhan #Hacked #HackedTrailer pic.twitter.com/d5NiXbb3ac — Team Hina Khan (@Hinaholics_Pak) January 20, 2020

Omg omggggg #HackedTrailer !!Look at her @eyehinakhan you did fabulous work!! the way you said Shut up shut up ohhhhh my my #HinaKhan pic.twitter.com/DGnzJU24Qv — Kshitija (@Shanatic_Kt) January 20, 2020

Talking about the Hacked trailer, it shows the dark side of love. The story is about a teenage hacker, who falls in love with an elder woman. But, when she rejects him, he turns obsessiveness and does nasty things to make her life hell. What will happen if today you get to know that someone has access to all your social media accounts? What if someone is keeping a constant eye on you? Well, Hacked explores the fear of 'Privacy being stalked'.

The plot revolves around how a single girl deals with her stalker and consequences it has on her personal and professional life. Hina plays the lead role and looks convincing and promising as a single working woman. Rohan Shah plays the hacker and is absolutely looks impressive. The movie also stars Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. Vikram Bhatt, who is known for scintillating thrillers does not disappoint in this one also. All in all, Hacked has all the elements to make it a gripping tale of obsessive love and misuse of the technology.

The film will hit the screens on 7th February this year and from the trailer, and Hina is already winning over the audience with her stellar performance. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

