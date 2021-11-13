Had a draining week? Recharge yourself with Sara Ali Khan's new PIC feat waterfall and rainbow

Sara Ali Khan is not many films old and yet the actress has managed to capture and stay in the limelight consistently. In her short career span until the current time, Sara has impressed viewers with her acts on the big screen, and now, she is wowing fans on social media as well. The actress is an avid social media user and often treats her many fans and followers with glimpses of her life beyond the professional arena. For instance, take her many goofy videos and wanderlust-inspiring travel photos. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Sara yet again took to Instagram and posted a picture from her recent visit to Uttarakhand. The aesthetic picture features a waterfall and a rainbow as well.

A few moments back, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram space and shared a beautiful photograph on its stories. In the picture, one can see a cheerful Sara standing beside a scanty waterfall somewhere in Uttarakhand. The weather is bright and sunny and the rays reflecting on the water have created a perfect little rainbow, close to where Sara is standing. Sharing the picture, Sara opted for some motivational words as the caption. She wrote, “Be your own rainbow”. She also added the geotag feature which tells us that the place is in Uttarakhand, Himalayas.

For the unversed, Sara recently went on a quick getaway to Kedarnath, Uttarakhand along with her actress-friend, Janhvi Kapoor. Pictures from their trip soon went viral on social media.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. Sara will be soon seen in the Aanand L Rai helmed Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She also has The Immortal Ashwatthama opposite Vicky Kaushal, but the film has been put on the backburner for the time being.

ALSO READ: Flashback Friday: When Kareena Kapoor called Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan a ‘massy & classy’ pair