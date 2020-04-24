Had Salman Khan not been there, my life would have been entirely different says Zareen Khan

has given an opportunity to many stars to make their name in Bollywood. In the year 2010, Salman introduced Zareen Khan as Princess Yashodhara in the film Veer. The movie directed by Anil Sharma also starred Salman Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Sohail Khan and Rishabh Jain. For her role as a 19th-century princess, Zareen Khan put on eight kilos of extra weight. The actress was also seen shaking a leg with Salman in the song Character Dheela in the film Ready.

Since the 2011 film Ready, Zareen has not collaborated with Salman on any movie. Speaking about his differences with the producer and friendship as well, the actress said to Bollywood Hungama that she doesn’t really like speaking about her issues with anyone. She has always been a person who likes to take care of her own self, But she has immense respect for Salman Khan. Had he not been there, her life would have been entirely different. She further said, "He has made me a part of this industry, and I’m very grateful to him for that. He’s a very big personality and I am no one to him, but he still helped me be a part of this industry. But, it doesn’t mean that I will be on his back 24/7 to help me out with future projects.”

The Hate Story 3 actress further speaking on Bhaijaan said, "He has already helped me by giving me Veer, but the journey ahead from there has to be my own. But yes, he is very special to me. It’s not like we talk every day on calls or messages, but I know for a fact that if I need his help, he is just a call away.”

