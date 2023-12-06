‘Had to do this today’: Kalki Koechlin deletes X app amid Palestine-Israel conflict; Sayani Gupta reacts

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death, violence, combat, and physical abuse.

The world is aware of the grim situation in Palestine and Israel. Social media sites are also flooded with heartbreaking glimpses of the conflict. Tired of all the sad visuals, actor Kalki Koechlin decided to opt out of using the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter).

Kalki Koechlin deletes X app from phone amid Palestine-Israel conflict

A couple of hours ago, actress Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram and announced that she had deleted the social media application X. Sharing a screengrab of her phone, the actress penned that she was done with getting updates on the Palestine and Israel war and hence, she decided to take this step.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress wrote, “Had to do this today. The hate and disinformation, the doom scrolling, the helplessness. But what really crossed the line for me, what really made me draw a boundary was the denial or the justification of Palestinian children murdered in the thousands or the denial or glorification of Israeli women being raped, tortured and murdered, I have had enough.”

After the Dev D actor shared the post, several people lauded her decision. Among them was actress Sayani Gupta who called it the ‘best cleanse’. She commented, “Oh man. Absolutely. There’s no nuance anymore! No sense of what’s just. It’s all about polarisation. This or that. Choose a side and hate on the other. Also, had gotten off Twitter may be almost two years ago. Best cleanse ever!”

Indian and Hollywood celebs who reacted to the Israel-Palestine war

The inhumane killings of innocent lives and the destruction of law and order during the ongoing Israel-Palestine war forced celebs like Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan to pray for peace. Begum Jaan actress Gauahar Khan earlier tweeted, “Killings are wrong, All killings are wrong. Let the world have peace. Let it stop right at the very beginning of it. There is no right or wrong in war, it’s ALL wrong. So, all countries must adhere to human rights, ALL lives matter, ALL lives matter. ALL lives matter. Can’t say it more clearly. All wars must stop. Live n let live.”

Hacked headlined Hina Khan also shared, “I dream of a day when humankind can rise above all differences and find solutions to human problems without sacrificing innocent lives. There can never be a justification for the killing of innocents on either sides. Its saddening.”

Apart from them, Hollywood actors like Bella Hadid, Angelina Jolie, Gigi Hadid, Amy Schumer, and Mark Ruffalo made statements on the situation.

