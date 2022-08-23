Haddi FIRST look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks unrecognisable as he transforms into drag; To release in 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is regarded as one of India's best performers, has not only established himself as one of the best but has also earned a name for himself in Hollywood. With back-to-back projects, Nawazuddin has given his fans an amazing list of films to binge-watch. The actor is back again to rule the internet as earlier today, he announced his new project titled Haddi. The actor has raised the curiosity level amongst the audience as it features him in a never-seen-before avatar as he transformed himself into a drag for the character.

In the motion poster, Nawazuddin is seen donning a grey shimmery gown with long hair and is seated in a powerful stance on a sofa. Next to him, an iron rod with blood stains is also placed. Taking to his social media handle, the actor captioned it: "Crime has a new avatar. Started filming fr dis noir revenge drama #Haddi. Releasing 2023 @AkshatAjay @rajesh_rosesh #SaurabhSachdeva @ShreeDharDubey @jayoza257 @ravibasrur @sanjaysaha06 @iamradhikananda #AnanditaStudios @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany @zeecinema @WallsAndTrends."

Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui Haddi's FIRST look:

Soon after Nawazuddin unveiled his first look, many fans took to the comments section and lauded the actor. A user wrote: "Wow !! This looks very intresting. I'm so excited sir. All the best." Another user said: “This just blew my mind." The film is currently filming and will release in 2023. The motion poster was shared with the text, “Crime has never looked this good before.”

Talking about the character, the Sacred Games actor said, "I have portrayed different interesting characters, but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor." Haddi is produced by Zee Studios and directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. It's co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he finds peace in his work: Moment I like a script, it gets hard for me to refuse it