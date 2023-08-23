Haddi Trailer OUT: Nawazuddin Siddiqui at loggerhead with Anurag Kashyap in revenge drama

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors in Bollywood of his generation. In his long and successful career, he has played several interesting characters. In his recent outing titled Haddi, the actor can be seen playing the role of a transgender for the first time. The makers dropped its much-awaited trailer today on the internet.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Haddi trailer out

The two-minute and 25-second-long trailer of Haddi moves like a roller-coaster. It has some really interesting glimpses, dialogues, and scenes from the film. We are introduced to the titular character played by Nawaz who moves to Delhi from Allahabad. They then join a powerful gang of transgenders to avenge the death of his family. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap plays the menacing villain in this film. Apart from the two, Ila Arun, Vipin Sharma, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also play important roles in the film.

Haddi is directed by debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma and written by Sharma and Adamya Bhalla. It follows the story of its titular character as he climbs the ladders and ultimately becomes a powerful gang leader. The film is slated to premiere on Zee5 on September 7.

Check out the trailer:

Meanwhile, in the past, Kashyap and Nawaz have collaborated on several successful projects. These are Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, Raman Raghav 2.0, and Sacred Games. Whenever the two have come together, a very fine project has materialized. Their collaboration has been generating a lot of buzz for Haddi.

Upcoming projects of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

This year, Nawazuddin was seen in three films. These were, Afwaah, Jogira Sara Ra Raa and Tiku Weds Sheru. He will be next seen in Haddi, Bole Chudiyan, Noorani Chehra, and the Telugu film Saindhav. He is also doing a film titled Sangeen with Elnaaz Norouzi. However, the project has been on a back-burner for a while.



Speaking of Kashyap, the filmmaker is ready with his directorial venture Kennedy. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles. It had its world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Kennedy is currently screening at several film festivals across the globe.

