Haddi Twitter Review: Netizens laud Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap’s powerful act in crime drama
Haddi starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap released today. Here's what netizens had to say in their review of this thrilling crime drama.
Key Highlight
-
Netizens have shared their review of the movie Haddi
-
The show stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap
-
The movie premiered digitally on Zee5 today
The film Haddi premiered on OTT platforms today. Directed by debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma, this crime drama immerses itself in a dark and intricate tale of vengeance. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap in leading roles, it provides a glimpse into the intricate underworld of criminal operations flourishing in Delhi. Netizens have watched the movie and shared their review and opinions.
Netizens approve of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap starrer Haddi
One fan wrote, “Haddi, Born and raised amidst abuse and violence, Haddi has survived it all. Watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui's powerful portrayal of Haddi, a transgender, who is on a quest for revenge. #Haddi #NawazuddinSiddiqui #AnuragKashyap #MohammadZeeshanAyyub.”
A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamor of Indian cinema. ... Read more