Haddi Twitter Review: Netizens laud Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap’s powerful act in crime drama

The film Haddi premiered on OTT platforms today. Directed by debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma, this crime drama immerses itself in a dark and intricate tale of vengeance. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap in leading roles, it provides a glimpse into the intricate underworld of criminal operations flourishing in Delhi. Netizens have watched the movie and shared their review and opinions.

Netizens approve of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap starrer Haddi

One fan wrote, “Haddi, Born and raised amidst abuse and violence, Haddi has survived it all. Watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui's powerful portrayal of Haddi, a transgender, who is on a quest for revenge. #Haddi #NawazuddinSiddiqui #AnuragKashyap #MohammadZeeshanAyyub.”