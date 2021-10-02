‘Haider you helped find me’: Shahid Kapoor celebrates 7 years of film’s release in special tribute

On Saturday, October 2, Sahid Kapoor and Shradhha Kapoor starrer crime drama movie, Haider clocked 7 years. On the special occasion, the lead actor of the movie, Shahid, took to social media to give a special tribute to his character. Sharing a slew of stunning behind-the-scenes photos from the film, Shahid penned a heartfelt note enunciating how Haider helped the actor to find himself.

While sharing the post, Shahid wrote, “To be or not to be. An actor or a star. Looking outside or deep within. To find meaning or be meaningless. To dare or to submit. To hold on or to let go. The many questions an actor faces at a critical juncture in his journey of choosing who he decides to be. The possibilities are many. But there is only one right one. #haider you helped me find me. Ever indebted to you for that. HUM HAIN!!” In the post, Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter also got a special feature as in one picture, the Khaali Peeli star can be seen posing alongside Shahid’s poster.

Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans swamped his comment section with umpteen appreciation. Not only fans, but even Ishaan Khatter, and Indian rap sensation Badshah were among the few prominent personalities who praised Shahid Kapoor’s performance. In addition to this fire and lovestruck emoticons also flooded the actor’s comment section.

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic-drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur headlining the female lead character.

