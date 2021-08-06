Hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani is not impressed with Lara Dutta’s transformation in Bell Bottom: Such a bad wig

Lately, upcoming spy thriller Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar and co has been creating a lot of buzz among viewers and the film fraternity alike. The trailer, which was dropped on Tuesday, August 3rd, already has over 35 million views on Youtube, and has received a thumbs up from the audience. Apart from the gripping storyline, what stood out was an unrecognizable Lara Dutta, donning the role of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Most netizens had no clue about this, and were rather amused and shocked to learn about this revelation.

However, it looks like popular hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani is not a fan of Lara’s look. The former Bigg Boss contestant responded to a tweet praising the transformation, and pointed out the flaws in the prosthetics done on Lara. Sapna’s reply read, “Such a bad wig though can see the lining of it. But of course, you wouldn’t as you’re not a hair person. We haven’t come close to mastering hair yet." She then shared a close-up picture of Lara from the trailer, and wrote, “See this white glaring wig line .. natural hairlines are not like this at all."

Such a bad wig though can see the lining of it. But ofcourse you wouldn’t as you’re not a hair person. We haven’t come close to mastering hair yet . (@sapnabhavnani) August 4, 2021

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Lara informed about her make-up process on the sets. “It took me three hours in the morning before I could be on the set and one hour to take everything off. It was a long process, but worth it,” the former Miss Universe said.

In the Bell Bottom trailer launch in Delhi, Lara shared about her preparation for the role. She said, “All it took was a call, saying, ‘Lara, this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi’s role and that’s all it really took before I even heard the script.”

Bell Bottom starring , Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta will be the first major Hindi film to have a theatrical release on August 19th amid Covid restrictions. It will be released in both 2D and 3D formats.

