Half Yearly Round Up 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Chiranjeevi Sarja to Harry Hains; List of celebs who left us

As we have entered the second half of 2020, here’s a list of all the celebrities we lost in the last six months in Bollywood, Hollywood and South film industry.

The year 2020 has been harsh for everyone in more than one way. While we are still struggling with one of the greatest pandemics COVID 19 these days with over one crore of people being infected with this highly transmissible virus, there have been earthquakes, floods, cyclones, forest fires and much more in several parts of the world. Amid this, the showbiz industry across the world has also witnessed some major jolts as we lost some of the most talented stars this year.

And as we are entering the second half of 2020, here’s a round-up of all the celebrities we lost this year in Bollywood, Hollywood and South Indian film industry:

Bollywood

Kishori Ballal

Veteran actress Kishori Ballal, who had won hearts with her performance in starrer Swades, passed away following age related ailments on February 18.

Imtiaz Khan

Late actor Amjad Khan’s brother Imtiaz Khan, who is known for his performance in movies like Yaadon Ki Baraat, breathed his last on March 15. He was 77.

Ranjit Chowdhry

Ranjit Chowdhry, who is known for his stint in and Rakesh Roshan starrer Khoobsurat, passed away on March 15 in the US at 65.

Nimmi

Veteran actress Nimmi breathed her last on March 25. She was 87 and was having breathing difficulties.

Irrfan

Irrfan, who was battling with neuroendocrine tumour for two years, succumbed to the disease on April 29 at the age of 53.

Rishi Kapoor, who was one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, breathed his last on April 30 after a long battle with cancer.

Sai Gundewar

Sai Gundewar died of brain cancer on May 10. He was 42 and was seeking treatment for cancer for a year in the US.

Mohit Baghel

Mohit Baghel, who was seen in ’s 2011 release Ready, died on May 23. The 26-year-old died of cancer.

Yogesh Gaur

Legendary lyricist Yogesh Gaur, who has penned lyrics for movies like Mili, Manzil, etc. died on May 29. Reportedly, he wasn’t keeping well for a while now.

Wajid Khan

Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame has passed away on June 3. He died of cardiac arrest and was also tested positive for COVID 19.

Basu Chatterjee

Legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, who is known for making movies like Choti Si Baat, Baaton Baaton Mein, Chameli Ki Shaadi, etc. breathed his last at the age of 90 on June 4. According to media reports, Chatterjee died of age-related ailments.

Anil Suri

Veteran Bollywood producer Anil Suri died of COVID 19 on June 4 at the age of 77.

Anwar Sagar

Veteran lyricist Anwar Sagar has breathed his last in Mumbai at the age of 70 due to age-related issues.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to media reports, the 34-year-old actor had committed suicide and was also battling depression for quite some time.

South

Sanjeev Kulkarni

Popular television actor Sanjeev Kulkarni breathed his last on January 26 at the age of 49. He, reportedly, died of cardiovascular disease.

John Kottoly

Telugu actor John Kottoly died of a cardiac arrest on January 28.

Jameela Malik

Veteran south actress Jameela Malik breathed his last on January 28 at the age of 73.

TS Raghavendra

Veteran actor TS Raghavendra passed away on January 30 due to age-related ailments.

Shaji Thilakan

South Indian actor Shaji Thilakan passed away on March 11 at the age of 55.

Visu

Veteran filmmaker Meenakshisundaram Ramasamy Viswanathan aka Visu died of kidney disorder on March 22.

Sethuraman

The Tamil actor cum dermatologist Sethuraman passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 36 on March 26.

Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair

Renowned producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair died of age related illness on March 29 at the age of 83.

Mk Arjunan

State Award-winning Malayalam music composer MK Arjunan passed away at 84 in Cochin on April 6.

Bullet Prakash

Kannada comedian Bullet Prakash died of multi-organ failure on April 6. He was 44.

Sasi Kalinga

Senior actor Sasi Kalinga passed away at due to liver disease on April 7 at the age of 59.

Ravi Vallathol

Popular Mollywood actor Ravi Vallathol breathed his last on April 25 at the age of 67.

Chiranjeevi Sarja

One of the most popular actors in the Kannada Film Industry passed away at the age of 39 due to a massive heart attack on June 7.

KR Sachidanandan aka Sachy

South director KR Sachidanandan also known as Sachy has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 18.

AL Raghavan

Legendary singer AL Raghavan passes away on June 19 due to cardiac arrest. He was 80.

Usha Rani

South Indian actress Usha Rani died of kidney related ailments on June 20 at the age of 62.

Pappukutty Bhagavathar

Renowned Malayalam playback singer Pappukutty Bhagavathar passed away on June 22 at the age of 107.

Hollywood

Harry Hains

Harry Hains, who is known for his stint in American Horror Story, passed away on January 7 at the age of 27.

Lynn Cohen

Sex and the City actress Lynn Cohen passed away at the age of 85 on February 14.

Kenny Rogers

Legendary musician Kenny Rogers breathed his last on March 20 at the age of 81 due to natural causes.

John Callahan

Soap Opera star John Callahan passed away on March 28 after suffering a stroke at the age of 66.

Bill Withers

Legendary singer-songwriter Bill Withers died due to cardiovascular disease at the age of 81 on March 30.

Hilary Heath

British actor Hilary Heath passed away on March 30 due to COVID 19. She was 74.

Andrew Jack

Andrew Jack, who was seen in Star Wars, died of coronavirus complications at the age of 76 on March 31.

Ellis Marsalis

Renowned pianist Ellis Marsalis breathed his last on April 1 at the age of 85. He died of complications from COVID 19.

Adam Schlesinger

Emmy winning songwriter Adam Schlesinger also died of COVID 19 complications on April 1. He was 52.

Logan Williams

Logan Willian, who was seen in The Flash, died on April 2 at the age of 16 years. The cause of death fentanyl overdose.

Juan Gimenez

Renowned comic artist Juan Gimenez died of a coronavirus on April 2. He was 76.

Patricia Bosworth

Actress turned author Patricia Bosworth died at 86 on April 2 after suffering from Pneumonia brought on by the coronavirus.

Jay Benedict

Jay Benedict of The Dark Knight Rises fame died of coronavirus on April 4 at the age of 68.

Honor Blackman

English actress Honor Blackman, known for her role in Goldfinger breathed her last on April 5 at the age of 94 due to natural causes.

Lee Fierro

Jaw actor Lee Fierro passed away at 91 on April 5 due to coronavirus.

John Prine

American country folk singer-songwriter John Prine succumbed to COVID 19 on April 7 at age of 73.

Brian Dennehy

Veteran actor Brian Dennehy breathed his last on April 15 due to cardiac arrest. He was 81.

Gene Deitch

Oscar winning illustrator Gene Deitch died on April 16 in Prague at the age of 95.

Shirley Knight

American actress Shirley Knight died of natural causes on April 22. She was 83.

Tony Allen

Legendary drummer Tony Allen died at the age of 79 on April 30 due to abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Sam Lloyd

Modern family actor Sam Lloyd passed away on April 30 at the age of 56 after battling with a brain tumour.

Dave Greenfield

English keyboardist Dave Greenfield died on May 3 after suffering from coronavirus at the age of 71.

Betty Wright

Grammy winning-singer Betty Wright died of cancer on May 10. She was 66.

Jerry Stiller

Comedy star Jerry Stiller passed away at 92 due to age related ailments on May 11.

Fred Willard

Comedian-actor Fred Willard died on May 15 at the age of 86. The cause of his death is said to be cardiac arrest.

Park Ji Hoon

Korean actor Park Ji Hoon died of stomach cancer at the age of 31.

Chris Trousdale

Chris Trousdale, who was a part of the Dream Street band, passed away on June 2 at the age of 34. He was reportedly suffering from coronavirus.

Bonnie Pointer

Pointer Sisters’ Bonnie Pointer died of cardiac arrest on June 8. She was 69.

Yohan

K-pop singer Yohan passed away on June 16 at the age of 28.

Dame Vera Lynn

We’ll Meet Again singer Dame Vera Lynn passed away on June 18 at the age of 103.

Steve Bing

Hollywood producer Steve Bing, reportedly, committed suicide on June 22 after jumping off a building in New York. He was 55.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×