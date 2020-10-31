  1. Home
Halloween 2020: Neha Dhupia shares photos of daughter Mehr dressed as a witch; Inaaya twins with Soha & Kunal

On the occasion of Halloween, Neha Dhupia shared pictures of daughter Mehr dressed as a witch. Soha Ali Khan, too posted a photo of Inaaya on her Instagram. Soha and Kunal Kemmu can be seen twinning with their daughter Inaaya.
16249 reads Mumbai Updated: October 31, 2020 01:57 pm
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal KhemmuHalloween 2020: Neha Dhupia shares photos of daughter Mehr dressed as a witch; Inaaya twins with Soha & Kunal
It is no secret that our Bollywood celebrities loveparties. Be it any occasion or festivities, they celebrate it with full fervour. Since today everyone is celebrating Halloween 2020, how can Bollywood stars miss out on the fun. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of spooky yet adorable balloons thatwere for Taimur. Joining her is beautiful Neha Dhupia, who shared beautiful pictures and videos ofher little daughter Mehr. In the photos, Mehr can be seen dressed as a witch.Alongside the picture, Neha wrote, “Witch” one would you chose ...#trickor #treat ... #happyhalloween .... thank you Inni “boo”for this @sakpataudi.”

 The Chup Chup Ke actress' post proves that her little doll Mehr and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya are best buddies. Soha’s little munchkin gifted a smiling cat face to Mehr. Angad Bedi too shared pictures wherein Mehr can be seen decorating homemade pumpkin. He captioned the pic as, “Homemade #pumpkin made by mehr ki Ma... @nehadhupia #trickortreat #happyhalloween #daddyslittlegirl #baby.”

Check out posts below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Halloween!!  @khemster2

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Homemade #pumpkin made by mehr ki Ma... @nehadhupia #trickortreat #happyhalloween #daddyslittlegirl #baby

A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi) on

Meanwhile, taking to her Instagram handle, Soha Ali Khan too shared a family picture wherein Soha and Kunal can be seen twinning with little Inaaya on Halloween. This picture is surely giving us family goals. Previously, the Rang De Basanti actress has shared a cute glimpse of her cutie Inaaya making her own Halloween decorations at home. Soha often treats fans with Inaaya’s stunning pictures on her social media.Also, ahead of Halloween, Soha Ali Khan shared a cute picture of Inaaya sitting on her floor mat and creating DIY spooky decorations for Halloween.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan drop a glimpse of Taimur, Inaaya's Halloween celebrations & it's too cute

Credits :Soha/Neha/Angad Instagram

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

So now these fake indians are celebrating angrez Halloween.

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

The angrez crooked nose needs no costume to look scary. Shes a natural walking talking horror show.

