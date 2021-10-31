Halloween 2021: Soha Ali Khan says 'be very afraid' as she shares goofy photos with Kunal Kemmu & Inaaya.

Halloween is not an Indian festival, but several Indians mark the festival just as a reason to have some fun and play dress up. The festival is celebrated on the last day of October and is majorly celebrated across the US and other countries with people going all out with their costumes and spooky decorations.

On Sunday, Soha Ali Khan gave a glimpse of Halloween celebrations that they recently had with Inaaya and her playgroup friends as well as their parents. Sharing a series of photos, Soha revealed she turned into the perfect ghost, as she put on a white sheet and sunglasses.

As for Kunal Kemmu, the Lootcase actor also twinned with Soha in an all white attire as he wore ripped white denims, a white tee and a white hair wig and sunglasses. They posed with Inaaya who looked adorable in a unicorn outfit. While the parents dressed up in one costume each, Inaaya also dressed up as Pingu the penguin and another character from possibly the film Coco.

Sharing the photos, Soha captioned it, "Be afraid , be very afraid. Halloween 2021." However, aunt Saba Pataudi disgreed with Soha as she wrote, "Adorable (heart emoji) Hardly scary..when SO cute lol." Patralekhaa and Gul Panag also commented on the photo with emojis.

Take a look at Soha's goofy Halloween 2021 photos:

Recently, Inaaya's cousin Taimur also celebrated Halloween with his friends and photos from the event made its way to social media.

Click the link below to see Taimur's Halloween celebrations.

