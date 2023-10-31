Halloween 2023: Here’s how Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrated the ‘boo-tiful’ day

Actress Soha Ali Khan often shares glimpses of her bonding time with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on social media. As today marks the event of Halloween 2023, the actress shared glimpses of the day’s celebrations with little Inaaya and the mother-daughter’s Halloween party is all things fun and love. Don’t miss out on the photographs inside!

Soha Ali Khan shares glimpses of Halloween celebrations with daughter Inaaya

Taking to her Instagram account this morning, the Tum Mile actress shared three pictures, providing fans with an insight into the mother-daughter duo’s Halloween celebrations.

In the photographs, Soha can be seen donning a black cami top with a pair of leggings and a ghost headband on her head. Meanwhile, Inaaya too wears a black top with green glittery skirt, rounding of her spooky look with batman wings and batman headband.

It can be safe to say that Soha and Inaaya’s pictures as they twin in all black outfits is too adorable to miss out on. As Soha shared the photographs, she wrote in the caption, “Happy halloween y’all… have a boo-tiful day!!”

Fans react to Soha-Inaaya’s ‘boo-tiful’ Halloween pictures

After the doting mother dropped glimpses of this year’s Halloween celebrations with her daughter, her fans flocked in the comment section of her post to share varied reactions.

“Very nice,” wrote a fan and another fan commented, “Happy Halloween”. Meanwhile, the mother-daughter’s pictures garnered immense love from fans as many of them poured heart emoticons in the comment box of Soha Ali Khan’s post.

Throwback to when Soha Ali Khan woke up to ‘best birthday note’ by Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan celebrated her birthday this year on the 4th of October and received a heap of wishes pouring in from her friends and family members.

It seems like what stood out in her birthday celebrations was a note penned by her daughter Inaaya which had left her mother feeling over the moon.

In the Instagram stories shared by Soha Ali Khan earlier, the handwritten note by Inaaya reads, ““Dear mama, I hope you have a happy birthday. Hope you have a happy life. I hope you are happy forever and ever. Love Inni.” To this adorable letter, her mother shared a reaction and called it the “best birthday note ever”.

