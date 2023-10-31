Halloween 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpse of occasion with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a renowned Bollywood actress, is currently in a successful phase of her career with exciting projects ahead. In her personal life, she is happily married to actor Saif Ali Khan. The celebrity duo also has two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Frequently, the actress delights her fans by posting pictures of her family holidays and other enjoyable moments with their kids. Today on the occasion of Halloween, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a peek into the day's celebrations with Saif and Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur celebrate Halloween

As today marks the occasion of Halloween 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to share a happy picture of herself along with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and Taimur celebrating the occasion. However, Jeh wasn’t present in the picture.

In the picture shared by the actress, Taimur was seen dressed up in his black-colored skeleton Halloween costume along with his face painted the same. While Kareena and Saif were in casual outfits. Saif donned a black kurta and white Dhoti pants and held a cotton candy in his hand. Kareena on the other hand sported a white T-shirt and blue jeans. She opted for a no-makeup look and tied her hair into a ponytail. They were also accompanied by their event planner in the picture who was dressed up in his Pumpkin costume over a black T-shirt paired with black pants.

Sharing the picture Kareena wrote, “Kids favorite,” along with a string of firecracker emojis, a rainbow, and a heart eye emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Soha Ali Khan shares sneak peek into Halloween celebrations with daughter Inaaya

This morning, the Tum Mile actress Soha Ali Khan, posted three pictures on her Instagram handle, giving fans a glimpse of the Halloween celebrations with her daughter Inaaya.

In the pictures shared, Soha is seen wearing a black cami top with leggings and a ghost headband, while Inaaya is dressed in a black top with a glittery green skirt. Inaaya completes her spooky look with Batman wings and a Batman headband. HAVE A LOOK:

Soha and Inaaya's matching all-black outfits in the pictures are incredibly cute and shouldn't be missed. Soha wrote in the caption as she shared the photos, “Happy Halloween y’all… have a boo-tiful day!!”

