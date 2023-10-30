Halloween 2023: Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor; here are Bollywood's standout All Hallows' Eve costumes

Halloween is celebrated annually on October 31st. In recent years, we've seen many Bollywood celebrities attending Halloween costume parties. These stars have completely slayed with their spooky and creative looks for the holiday. Costume parties are always fun, and our favorite B-Town celebs such as Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif know how to get into the spirit of the occasion with great enthusiasm.

When Bollywood celebs left us impressed with their Halloween costumes

Well, Halloween 2023 is almost here, and if you need costume inspiration, look no further! Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya, and other celebs who aced their Halloween look in the past!

Janhvi Kapoor as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family

Last year, Janhvi Kapoor left us mighty impressed as she channelled her inner Morticia Addams for Halloween. With long, sleek hair, an off-shoulder black dress, smokey eyes and bold dark lips, Janhvi aced her ghostly-glam look!

Sonam Kapoor as Marilyn Monroe

A few years ago, videos and pictures of Sonam Kapoor’s transformation into the style icon Marilyn Monroe for Halloween went viral on Instagram. “This Halloween has got me going... Oh, my Monroe! Becoming this diva was such a fun experience for me and my team. Definitely one of my fav looks I've recreated for Halloween, ever." From her makeup to her outfit- everything about the look was on fleek!

Katrina Kaif as Harley Quinn

Katrina Kaif shared her Harley Quinn look on Halloween last year, while she was promoting her film Phone Bhoot. We loved the colored wig, and the red-and-blue themed eye makeup. Her multi-colored fringed jacket took the look up a notch!

Sonam Kapoor as Wednesday Addams

Here’s another standout Halloween look from Sonam Kapoor that we can’t stop obsessing over. The black lipstick is a winner, and her gothic glam is on point.

Shanaya Kapoor as Mia Thermopolis

If spooky isn’t your thing, you can opt for a princess-inspired look instead! For Halloween last year, Shanaya Kapoor stole the show as she arrived at a Halloween party, dressed up as Princess of Genovia, Mia Thermopolis, form the popular movie The Princess Diaries. This look isn’t very difficult to replicate, and is sure to make heads turn.

Ananya Panday as Poo

For Halloween last year, Ananya Panday dressed as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The pink top paired with a matching jacket and a camel-colored leather skirt, teamed with the faux fur scarf made her look exactly like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic character.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

This is a great Halloween costume for couples! Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu dressed up as agent M and agent J from Men In Black, and left us in awe of their swag.

Which of these Halloween looks will you be trying? Let us know in the comments below!

