As ‘Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai’ clocks 21, Anil Kapoor recalls how film helped brother Boney Kapoor

Romantic action-drama film ‘Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai’ marked 21 years since its release yesterday. On the occasion, Anil Kapoor, who played the male lead, took to Twitter and shared how the film helped his brother Boney Kapoor. The actor revealed that ‘Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai’ was initially supposed to be produced by filmmaker Daggubati Ramanaidu. But it then went to Boney Kapoor, who got the opportunity to produce the film at a crucial point in his career. For the uninitiated, Anil Kapoor is the younger brother of producer Boney Kapoor. The youngest of the three brothers is actor Sanjay Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor often puts up posts on social media celebrating the anniversaries of his films. On August 25th, with ‘Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai’ turning 21, the actor wrote, “This film has rightfully always been Rama Naidu’s. It should have been a Suresh production film, but I am so grateful to them for giving it to Boney and helping him in a big way...forever grateful to Naidu Saab... #21YearsofHamaraDilAapkePaasHai @satishkaushik2 @SureshProdns.” The film was directed by Satish Kaushik. Apart from Anil Kapoor, it also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonali Bendre.

Have a look at Anil Kapoor’s aforementioned tweet below:

This film has rightfully always been Rama Naidu’s. It should have been a Suresh production film, but I am so grateful to them for giving it to Boney and helping him in a big way...forever grateful to Naidu Saab... #21YearsofHamaraDilAapkePaasHai@satishkaushik2 @SureshProdns pic.twitter.com/S5Nrn7CAIE — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 25, 2021

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the Raj Mehta directorial, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. Apart from Kapoor, the film features , Kiara Advani, and in the leads. Apart from that, the actor also has ’s ‘Takht’ and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ with in his kitty.