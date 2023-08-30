'Hamara Pathaan agaya': Fans cheer as Shah Rukh Khan makes grand entry at Jawan Chennai audio launch event; PICS

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see the magic of SRK on the big screens after the massive success of Pathaan. The makers of Jawan have already shared the release date of the much-awaited trailer of the film which is coming on August 31. The film created a stir among film fanatics with its promising teaser and catchy songs. Amidst this, SRK and the team of Jawan flew down to Chennai on August 30 to have a grand audio launch event for the film. A while ago, pictures of SRK making his entry at the event became viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan makes grand entry at Jawan Chennai audio launch event

A while ago, a Shah Rukh Khan fan page named 'srkuniverse' posted pictures of SRK making his grand entry at the Jawan audio launch event in Chennai on Instagram. The event took place at Sai Ram Engineering College.

Sharing the pictures of SRK, the fan page captioned, "The moment we've all been waiting for! King Khan has graced us with his presence at the Jawan pre-release event. Get ready to cheer, Let's make some noise!"

Fans started cheering for the actor loudly when he made his entry. In the pictures, Shah Rukh can be seen looking handsome in a white tee, blue jacket, and blue denim jeans. He also wore sunglasses. Have a look:

On August 29, SRK took to his Twitter and Instagram to share that he is set to fly down to Chennai for the audio launch event. Sharing a poster of the upcoming film, SRK wrote, "Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards." He also mentioned that the event is "by invitation only."

Reportedly, South superstar Nayanthara, who plays the female lead in the film, and lead antagonist, Vijay Sethupathi, and Anirudh Ravichander, the renowned musician who has composed songs are expected to grace the event.

Meanwhile, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. The film is set to hit theaters on September 7, 2023.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to fly down to Chennai for pre-release event; says, 'Might do some tha tha thaiya'