Hamare Baarah: Annu Kapoor starrer gets green light from Bombay HC after edits; movie to hit theaters on THIS date

On June 19, 2024, the Bombay High Court stated that it found nothing objectionable in the Annu Kapoor-starrer Hamare Baarah. Emphasizing that the film promotes women's upliftment and now in the latest update, the court subsequently approved its release in theaters on June 21, 2024. The court also mentioned that the movie will have a theatrical release following agreed-upon modifications that include the removal of objectionable dialogues and scenes from both the film and its trailer.

Annu Kapoor's Hamare Baarah gets a release date

According to Free Press Journal, The film, initially scheduled for release on June 7 and then postponed to June 14, will now premiere on June 21, 2024. The movie faced delays due to legal challenges stemming from petitions alleging Quran distortion and derogatory content towards Islam, women and the Muslim community.

A bench comprising Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla reviewed the film and concluded that they found nothing objectionable in it that could incite violence or be disrespectful to the Quran or the Muslim community. They also emphasized that the Indian public is discerning and not easily misled.

Hamare Baarah makers agree to make modifications

The court recommended specific modifications, which were mutually accepted by both the filmmakers and the petitioners. They submitted consent terms indicating their agreement to remove objectionable parts and dialogues from the movie.

Now, following suggestions from the Bombay High Court, the filmmakers have agreed to remove certain dialogues and scenes from the trailer. Additionally, the court recommended including two 12-second disclaimers in the film.

Subsequently, the court authorized the movie's release following essential modifications and obtaining a new certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The HC also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the film's producers for releasing the trailer without getting a prior CBFC certification.

The court has directed that within eight weeks of the film's release, a donation must be made to the 'Ideal Relief Committee Trust'. This fund will be utilized to assist people affected by natural disasters.

About Annu Kapoor's Hamare Baarah

Hamare Baarah starring Annu Kapoor, Parth Samthan, Manoj Joshi, Rahul Bagga, and others is set in Uttar Pradesh and addresses the significant issue of population growth. The film is directed by Kamal Chandra.

