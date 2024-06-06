Hamare Baarah: Bombay High Court halts release of Annu Kapoor starrer until June 14

Annu Kapoor's movie Hamare Baarah has sparked widespread discourse, leading to a vacation bench of the Bombay High Court hearing the petition regarding the movie's release date. The new order has deferred the release date of Kapoor's movie until June 14.

Annu Kapoor's Hamare Baarah release on hold until June 14

According to the Free Press Journal, the Bombay High Court put a hold on the release of the Annu Kapoor starrer Hamare Baarah until June 14, 2024. Initially scheduled for release on June 7, the court made this decision after a petition was filed by Azhar Tambol objecting to certain dialogues in the movie's trailers posted on social media. The Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the bench that while it had issued a certificate for the movie, it had no authority over the trailers released on YouTube.

The petitioner's advocate, Advait Sethna, stated that the film underwent thorough examination by an eight-member committee, which suggested certain modifications. After complying with these recommendations, the movie received a U/A certification. Sethna also mentioned that the filmmakers had removed the objected dialogue from the movie. However, the court questioned how the petitioner had seen the deleted dialogues and highlighted that the CBFC lacked control over internet-released trailers.

The judges raised doubts about the petitioner's standing to file the petition, expressing concerns about setting a precedent for citizens to halt movie releases. The petitioner's advocate informed the court that they had served a copy of the petition to the movie makers, but no one appeared for the hearing.

Consequently, the court postponed the movie's release by a week and instructed the CBFC to submit its response. The hearing on the plea was scheduled for June 10. It's worth noting that on May 24, the makers and crew of the movie filed a complaint with the Versova Police Station due to continuous death and rape threats received via social media from unidentified individuals.

Annu Kapoor seeks police protection

Annu Kapoor took to his social media and urged people to watch the film before passing judgment, especially after receiving death threats. He stated that the film advocates for women's empowerment and addresses women's rights. Kapoor emphasized the importance of watching the film first before forming opinions. He noted that while people have the freedom to express themselves on social media, they should refrain from abusing others or issuing death threats. Kapoor emphasized that such actions wouldn't intimidate them.

Additionally, Kapoor mentioned that the film was created to address issues such as women's empowerment and the growing population. He clarified that the film's purpose is not to offend any particular caste or community.

About Hamare Baarah

Hamare Baarah features an ensemble cast of Parth Samtha, Ashwini Kalsekar, Paritosh Tiwari, Rahul Bagga, Manoj Joshi, Aditi Bhatpahri, and others in prominent roles. The movie is based in the city of Uttar Pradesh, narrating the important story of the ever-growing population and is brought to life by producers Birender Bhagat, Sanjay Nagpal, Ravi S. Guptaand Sheo Balak Singh, with Triloki Nath Prasad serving as assistant producer and Kamal Chandra directing.

The storyline is crafted by Rajan Agarwal. The movie was originally named Hum Do Hamare Baarah, the title underwent modification by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification).

