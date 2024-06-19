Hamare Baarah: Hight Court gives clean chit to Annu Kapoor starrer; says 'Movie is for upliftment of women'

After extensive debate and ongoing legal battles regarding the release of Annu Kapoor's film Hamare Baarah, the Bombay High Court gave a clean chit on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The court stated that it had viewed the movie and found no content "objectionable to the Quran, the Muslim community, women, or incitement of violence". The court did note, however, that it found the initial trailer to be objectionable.

Annu Kapoor starrer Hamare Baarah gets clear nod from High Court

The HC gave a clean chit, however, decided to impose a penalty on the filmmakers for releasing the movie's trailer without certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Following the court's advice, the makers removed all objectionable scenes and dialogues beforehand.

Describing the film as a thought-provoking piece rather than one where viewers switch off their minds. The court added that, “The movie is in fact for the upliftment of women". It further mentioned that in the movie, a Maulana misinterprets the Quran, while a Muslim man objects to this portrayal, underscoring the importance of critical thinking over blind adherence to religious figures.

The High Court was addressing multiple petitions seeking a ban on the film, alleging it demeaned the Muslim community and misrepresented Quranic teachings.

Earlier, a vacation bench of judges at the High Court delayed the movie's release from June 7 to June 14. Eventually, they allowed its release after the filmmakers agreed to remove controversial dialogue as instructed by the CBFC.

However, petitioners then took the matter to the Supreme Court, which halted the release of the film and instructed the High Court to resolve the dispute.

About Hamare Baarah

Hamare Baarah is set in Uttar Pradesh, the film delves into the pressing issue of population growth. It is produced by Ravi S. Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, Birender Bhagat, and Sheo Balak Singh, with Triloki Nath Prasad as assistant producer, and directed by Kamal Chandra.

Apart from Annu Kapoor, the movie boasts a talented ensemble cast including Parth Samtha, Paritosh Tiwari, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manoj Joshi, Rahul Bagga, Aditi Bhatpahri, and others in significant roles.

