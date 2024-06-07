Hamare Baarah: Manoj Joshi says 'movie was not made to target any religion’ amidst ongoing controversy

The upcoming film Hamare Baarah, led by Annu Kapoor, has mired itself in widespread controversy. On Wednesday, a vacation bench of the Bombay High Court deferred its theatrical release until June 14, 2024. The film was earlier slated to release on June 7. Recently, veteran actor Manoj Joshi, who is also playing an important part in the film, has reacted to the ongoing discourse.

Manoj Joshi reacts to the ongoing controversy surrounding their upcoming film, Hamare Baarah

While speaking to ANI, veteran actor Manoj Joshi spoke about the ongoing controversy surrounding their upcoming film, Hamare Baarah, led by Annu Kapoor. The actor assured that the movie was not intended to target any religion. He rather asserted the importance of respect for women and revealed that their film focuses on several pertinent topics and that one must watch it.

He said, “I am an artist; I have done this film, but some people have opposed it. I am specifically saying that this movie was not made to target any religion. Today, there are discussions about the respect of women in our country. In any society, there should be no disrespect to women. A woman is not an object or a thing; she should be respected, as has been happening in this land of India.”

“Secondly, that film talks about various topics such as education, upbringing, employment, women's respect and empowerment, and population. So, everyone should watch this film with their families," he further added.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Here's why Bombay High Court postponed the release of Hamare Baarah

According to a report published in the Free Press Journal, the film’s release was postponed after Azhar Tambol filed a petition objecting to certain dialogues in the movie's trailers posted on social media.

The Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the bench that while it had issued a certificate for the movie, it had no authority over the trailers released on YouTube. The petitioner's advocate, Advait Sethna, stated that the film underwent thorough examination by an eight-member committee, which suggested certain modifications. After complying with these recommendations, the movie received a U/A certification.

However, the court questioned how the petitioner had seen the deleted dialogues and highlighted that the CBFC lacked control over internet-released trailers. Consequently, the court postponed the movie's release by a week and instructed the CBFC to submit its response. The hearing on the plea is scheduled for June 10.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Priyanka Chopra is mighty impressed by Alaya F as she balances on ball during fitness session; latter goes ‘OMG’