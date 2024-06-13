Hamare Baarah: Supreme Court halts release of Annu Kapoor starrer over offensive dialogues in teaser

Annu Kapoor's film Hamare Baarah has sparked widespread debate, leading to the Supreme Court issuing a stay on its release. On June 13, 2023, the vacation bench of the court deemed the film's teaser "offensive" and ordered a temporary halt to its release. The movie was initially set to premiere in theaters on June 14, 2024. Scroll down for the full story!

Supreme Court puts Hamare Baarah release on hold over offensive teaser

According to Live Law, the Supreme Court announced on June 13 that the screening of the film Hamare Baarah would be suspended until the Bombay High Court makes a decision on its release. The film, which was supposed to come out on June 14, is accused of being disrespectful towards the Islamic faith and married Muslim women in India.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued the directive in response to a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to allow the film's release. They ordered that the screening of the movie in question shall remain suspended until the petition before the High Court is resolved.

Justice Mehta said, "Today morning we have seen the teaser. It is as such with all those objectionable materials. The teaser is available on YouTube." Justice Nath added, "The teaser is so offensive that the High Court had issued an interim order to halt the film's release."

The petitioner claimed that the trailer misrepresented married Muslim women as lacking independent rights in society, allegedly misinterpreting "Aayat 223," a verse from the Quran. It was argued that despite instructions to make changes before the film's release, the trailer did not include any disclaimer or reference to the certification issued by the CBFC.

Hamare Baarah's release got green light from the Bombay High Court

On June 27, 2024, India Today reported that the High Court allowed the release of the movie following the filmmakers' consent to remove two dialogues. The High Court while passing its decision, cited the need to "balance the equities".

The court also indicated that it might be necessary to watch the film to decide on the conflicting arguments. Additionally, it purportedly proposed the formation of a committee comprising three members, with at least one member being Muslim, to watch the film and offer their assessment.

About Hamare Baarah

Hamare Baarah starring Annu Kapoor, and Parth Samthan among others is set in Uttar Pradesh, the film narrates a compelling tale of the ever-expanding population in the state.

