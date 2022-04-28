Handsome Sidharth Malhotra is 'chiki-chaka-ing in Instanbul' and his lady fans are 'deddd'; Watch

No one can resist Sidharth Malhotra’s charm. The handsome actor is one of the top in the industry currently and all for good reason. Fans admire his suave looks and charm.Sidharth had quite an exciting 2021. He was immensely appreciated for his role as Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. But, 2022 is also going to be super exciting for the actor as he has an action film, Yodha lined up. Currently, Sidharth is in Istanbul for a project and often shares glimpses of his work trip. Well, one Wednesday he stunned us with a gorgeous reel.

In the video, we could see Sidharth in a speed boat looking painstakingly hot in a white shirt and sunglasses. Honestly we were confused about what to focus on: The gorgeous scenery or the gorgeous man? Moreover, Sidharth’s caption made us smile. He wrote, “'Chiki Chaka-ing' in Istanbul. Give me the sun,& the sea, and a little spot, to just be…” Of course, the post had to go viral as his fans couldn’t keep calm. While one fan humorously wrote, “Dedddd”, another wrote, “Water baby”.

Check Sidharth's reel HERE

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, 2022 seems to be a busy year for Sidharth Malhotra. He will be seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. Apart from this, Sidharth will feature in Dharma Productions’ aerial actioner Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. He recently announced his digital debut Indian Police Force with Rohit Shetty.

