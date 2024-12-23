Hania Aamir reveals THIS Shah Rukh Khan movie was her introduction to Bollywood; shares her love for Chota Pandit from Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's admiration for actor Shah Rukh Khan is well-known, especially after her viral reel recreating his iconic pose took social media by storm. In a recent interview, Aamir opened up about her love for Bollywood, revealing that Baadshah was the first Bollywood film she ever watched. She also shared her desire to play the role of Chota Pandit from Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

In an appearance on an episode of Mashable Middle East, Hania Aamir expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and revealed that the first Bollywood film she watched as a child was Baadshah.

She shared that, at a very young age, she would watch the film on a CD cassette her mother would play for her. Aamir mentioned that she also enjoyed watching Bugs Bunny and What's Up Doc.

Reflecting on Baadshah, she described it as a funny movie and said she watched it around 25 times, calling it "killer" as well.

She further added that she believed Baadshah had an impact on her at the time, although she didn’t fully understand who the actor was, what the film was about, or even Bollywood itself.

However, she explained that the beauty of watching certain types of films is that, as you grow up, it feels like being part of a community. She recalled how she would later connect with friends who had also grown up watching the same films, which created a strong bond between them. Aamir mentioned that she is always looking forward to Bollywood movies.

When asked about the Bollywood character she would love to play, Hania instantly said Bhool Bhulaiyaa, specifically the first one. She would love to play Chota Pandit instead, adding that she would "just kill it" and that she would absolutely love to take on that role.

Hania Aamir also added that Om Shanti Om is her favorite film, calling it fun, and also expressed her love for Tamasha, describing it as a good film. She also mentioned Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Ram Leela as a "nice" movie.

