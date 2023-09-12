Hanju song OUT: Ajay Devgn's nephew Danish Devgn makes directorial debut; Priyank Sharma and Ishita Raj shine

Hanju, the directorial debut track of Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Danish Devgn is out now. A week back, Danish had shared the teaser of the track enticing all the music lovers. The beautiful romantic track is sung by Javed Ali and the music is composed by the duo, Sacchin and Ashu. The update about the same was shared by him on his Instagram handle.

Hanju, the love ballad is a heartwarming tale about a couple expressing regret and mourning

Today, on Tuesday, September 11 Danish Devgn’s directorial debut track, Hanju has been released. Led by Priyank Sharma and Ishita Raj, the love song is beautifully sung by Javed Ali while music has been composed by Sacchin and Ashu. Capturing the true essence of love, the song is a heartwarming tale about the relationship between the leads Priyank Sharma and Ishita Raj. It expresses regret and mourning, and wanting more love and time with someone who didn't share a lot during their life.

Reaction from the audiences on social media

Minutes after its release, the song steadily started to grab great views and clicks. In fact, the comments section also reflects a very positive response from the audience. A user wrote, “What beautiful lyrics, music, and heart-touching video. The song itself takes you on a journey of amazing memories and heartbreak” Another user commented, “What a song! Priyank nailed it again. What a comeback”. A third user wrote, “ Beautiful art direction”.

It is worth mentioning that the first glimpse of the track was shared last week. While giving a major shoutout to Danish, Ajay Devgn had shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote an appreciative note for his nephew. It read, “Good going, my boy.” Have a look at the Instagram story shared by the actor.

In addition to this, actress and Ajay Devgn’s wife, Kajol also posted a story on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Congrats my darling.”

About Danish Devgn

Before making his directorial debut with the romantic track, Hanju, Danish was an assistant director in various projects such as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Helicopter Eela, and The Big Bull, and a part of the creatives in Runway 34, Bholaa and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Danish, having achieved success as an assistant, also is the content head at “Ajay Devgn Films”. After having these achievements, the young boy is now embarking on a new journey as a Director with his latest release. The song is well-received by the audience and is expected to top the various musical charts.

