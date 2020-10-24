Hansal Mehta admits he hasn't spoken to Kangana Ranaut in a long time; Says 'wish he never made Simran'

The latest news report states how the filmmaker admits to not speaking to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for a long time. The actress played the lead in Hansal Mehta's film called Simran.

The ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta who is known for his films like Omerta, Aligarh, Shahid, Simran and now the upcoming film Chhalaang. The director spoke to Huffington Post for an interview. The latest news report states how the filmmaker admits to not speaking to Bollywood actress for a long time. The Bollywood diva played the lead in Hansal Mehta's film called Simran. The director says the actress Kangana Ranaut invited him for tea.

Furthermore, the filmmaker says that if he met the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress, it would be cordial between the duo. The director also adds that he and the actress had some pleasant exchanges on Twitter. Hansal Mehta was quizzed about his film Simran which featured Kangana Ranaut in the lead. The director goes on to add in his interview that there was no need to make that film. He calls the film an 'unnecessary aberration' in his film career. The director says that the film not working makes him feel bad as the Kangana Ranaut starrer could have been a much better film.

The news report further states the filmmaker Hansal Mehta stating that the film Simran had the ability and potential to be a way better film than what was done. The director further states that he was happy with actress Kangana Ranaut as they had a gala time shooting for the film. But, the situation got out of hand, states the director Hansal Mehta while talking about the film Simran. Hansal Mehta adds that he has been regretful but there is no bitterness.

Credits :huffington post

