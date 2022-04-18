Hansal Mehta and Harman Baweja on a recce for Kartik Aaryan's Captain India international schedule?

Captain India's first look featuring the lead hero Kartik Aaryan left netizens intrigued. Produced by Baweja Studios and Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is one of the most awaited projects of the year. While nothing much is out yet, our sources have it the makers are on an international recce for the movie currently.

A source revealed, "Harman Baweja and Hansal Mehta have been on a recce for Captain India. The location has yet not been disclosed to anyone. The recce is in a foreign land for the film's international schedule. Considering the anticipation around the project, the makers don't want to leave any stone unturned." For unversed, Captain India will revisit one of the most successful rescue operations in Indian history.

Back in July 2021, Kartik had shared the first official poster of the film. Dressed up as a pilot's character, Kartik did not reveal his face in the poster. In a statement back then, the actor had said, "Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. I have immense respect for Hansal Sir’s body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him.”

Take a look:

Apart from that, Harman Baweja is busy with the remake of The Great Indian Kitchen, starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead. The creator-producer has also wrapped up shooting for a Punjabi film, Honeymoon, with Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin in London.

ALSO READ: PICS: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul cuddle as she drops birthday wish for him; Cricketer says 'love you'