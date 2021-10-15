Hansal Mehta, Bhushan Kumar asked to appear before Delhi HC: Report

Delhi High Court has asked filmmaker Hansal Mehta and producer Bhushan Kumar to be present in court on October 28 in connection with their upcoming film, Faraaz. The film is based on 2016 Bangladesh’s deadliest terror attack. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the families of two victims who died in the attack have reportedly filed a suit against the filmmakers. Yatin Grover, who represents them, spoke to Hindustan Times and revealed that the film’s name is based on the two victims’ friend, Faraaz.

“He was also a victim of the attack. Hansal and others are making a film on the attack, and they have named it Faraaz. We sent a legal notice to them, as we have apprehension that they are going to portray our clients’ daughters as well, and they have not taken any consent. This is an infringement on the right to privacy,” he told Hindustan Times.

Calling the makers’ reply “very vague”, Yatin Grover adds, “They said whatever they are going to do, is in public domain. They are going to take the material from there, this and that. Hence, we approached the court, and they listened to our arguments, went through the documents they have. The filmmakers have not given out the date of release or come out with the trailer, we didn’t ask for injunction. We have asked for a special screening, so we know nothing is portrayed wrong. We have reserved our rights, sought prayers to completely injunct the film, to not use the name Faraaz because that is closely connected with our daughters’ lives.”

Yatin also revealed that the makers of the film are contradicting themselves. He points out at the previous interviews wherein makers said that the film was based on true events, and, in their reply to the notice, they said it was a fictionalised version of the attack and has nothing to do with the girls. However, Grover says that there's no specific given as to what all they are and not going to show.