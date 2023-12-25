Hansal Mehta calls Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki ‘not perfect’ but ‘nice to end year with’ lauding Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film Dunki has finally released in the theatres. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film has been generating immense buzz on social media. The comedy-drama has been receiving a lukewarm response at the box office. Apart from the fans, several Bollywood celebs have shared their views on the film. On the other hand, renowned director Hansal Mehta also penned a long note as he reviewed Dunki.

Hansal Mehta reviews Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan

Today, on December 25, Hansal Mehta took to his X (formerly Twitter) and penned a long note as he expressed his views on watching Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan. The director opined that it may not be ‘perfect’ but it was a nice film ‘to end the year with’.

He wrote, “I really enjoyed #Dunki. Not perfect but so what. It’s perfectly fine. It gave me what I miss at the movies. It was nostalgic, heartfelt, simple and an ode to what our films once used to be. Not a film I want to overanalyse or overthink. Give me a @RajkumarHirani film any day.”

He continues writing, “Nice to end the year with @iamsrk tugging at your heart strings, looking into her eyes with love and playing a softie. Lovely ensemble and an enduring charm pervades the film which is not a drama, not a comedy, not a tragedy and not a thriller. It is a Rajkumar Hirani film all the way. Go watch it and decide for yourself.”

About Dunki

The much anticipated first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani with Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in pivotal roles. The film is set against the backdrop of Punjab and is based on the illegal immigration technique of ‘donkey flight’.

Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year 2023 after blockbuster hits Pathaan and Atlee's Jawan. Both the films roared well at the ticket window.

Speaking of the film’s box office performance, the film has received a relatively lower-than-expected growth over five days. While the film was expected to do better in the festive period on the face of it, the film has been struggling to find universal appreciation in masses and classes alike as families continue to be a driving force in the film business.

According to early estimates, the Rajkumar Hirani film is headed to collect in the range of Rs 21.50 to 22.50 crore, taking the 5-day total collections to Rs 123 crore in India.

