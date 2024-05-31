Hansal Mehta claps back at troll shaming him for kissing his wife: 'Not pushing a woman, displaying misogyny in public'

Director Hansal Mehta is not just known for his scam series but also for his bold and fierce responses to trolls. The director is always seen showing unwavering support on any concerning matters, and recently, he took to social media and gave a witty yet solid response to a troll.

Hansal Mehta gives it back to trolls criticizing him for kissing his wife publicly

Taking to Twitter, Hansal Mehta boldly responded to a troll who shared a picture of the director and his wife. The troll wrote, "Who is this s**mbag in this Liplock photos." To which Hansal Mehta gave a straightforward response, writing, "Your trolling won’t work… it’s a man kissing his wife, expressing love publicly. Not pushing a woman, displaying misogyny in public."

For those unaware, Hansal Mehta recently slammed Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna, branding him a 's**mbag'. Balakrishna had attended a pre-release event for Anjali's upcoming film, Gangs of Godavari. A video from the event, now viral, captured Balakrishna pushing Anjali aside on stage after she couldn't hear him.

Check out his tweet here:

Hansal Mehta on the work front

On the professional front, Hansal Mehta has a few projects in the pipeline. Building upon the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, his latest endeavor will explore one of India's most infamous financial scandals - Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga. Based on the book Sahara: The Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay, this series will be produced by Applause Entertainment, in collaboration with Studio Next, and directed by Hansal Mehta.

Additionally, Mehta is working on a biopic about Mahatma Gandhi, with Applause Entertainment backing the project. Pratik Gandhi and his wife Bhamini Oza are set to portray Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi, respectively. Recently, it was announced that Tom Felton, famous for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, has been signed for a special role. According to Deadline, Felton will portray Josiah Oldfield, Gandhi’s close friend during his time studying law in London.

