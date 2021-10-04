Hansal Mehta comes out in support of Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan’s drug controversy: I am with you

Bollywood superstar ’s son is in the headlines after he has been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau. The department has conducted a raid following a tip-off about drug use in Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on the Mumbai coast. It was during the raid the officials seized 13gm cocaine, 21gm charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy), 5gm MD, and ₹1.33 lakh in cash as reported. To note, ever since the arrest news has flashed celebrities have come out in the support of the superstar.

And to add new to the list is director Hansal Mehta. He took to his Twitter handle and showed support to the actor. He writes, “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk.” Earlier, Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty also supported him.

Aryan Khan was produced in the court along with seven others including Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra.

It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 4, 2021

NCB had released an official statement that reads, “In further development in Cr 94/21, the three accused namely Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested today on 03-10-2021 u/s 8 (c) r/w section 20 (b), 27, 28 & 29 of NDPS Act and were produced before the honorable holiday court today after their medical.”

