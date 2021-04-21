  1. Home
Hansal Mehta experiences mild Covid 19 symptoms, says he's awaiting results but 'treatment has begun'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Wednesday took to social media to inform that he has symptoms of Covid-19, adding that he might have contracted the virus. Mehta said he has fever and is awaiting test results.
Mumbai
"Looks like I've also got the virus. Throat, fever and other mild symptoms. Awaiting tests but treatment has begun. Will fight the damn virus," Mehta tweeted on Wednesday.

Bollywood colleagues as well as netizens expressed concern and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Wish you fast recovery," commented Kangana Ranaut.

"Please do take care & bounce back quickly! The world at large needs you around for a long time to come," expressed Pooja Bhatt.

"All's going to be well dear Hansal ... much warmth," wrote Rahul Dev.

Hansal Mehta recently took to social media to mourn the demise of an Ahmedabad-based close cousin owing to Covid. The filmmaker claimed the Covid situation in Gujarat is actually worse than what is being reported by the media.

 

 

