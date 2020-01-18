Hansal Mehta, Gauahar Khan & Ranvir Shorey pray for the speedy recovery of Shabana Azmi post her accident

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were involved in a deadly car crash, that took place near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Hansal Mehta, Gauahar Khan and Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter to offer their prayers for Shabana ji's speedy recovery.
Mumbai Updated: January 18, 2020 06:36 pm
Shabana Azmi was involved in a deadly car crash that took place on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Shabana Azmi was involved in a deadly car crash that took place on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. 
In some shocking news, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were involved in a car accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. While Javed ji was safe, Shabana ji and her driver were injured and taken to MGM Hospital. As per the hospital, an official revealed to Pinkvilla that the veteran actress is currently stable and has sustained a head injury. She has also sustained an injury in her spine as well as a few near her eye bags but is in a stable condition.

Shabana ji will be transferred from the Panvel hospital to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital within the next half an hour. Taking to their Twitter handle, several celebrities are offering their prayers for Shabana ji's speedy recovery. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, "The Mumbai-Pune expressway has always been dangerous and there is little or no monitoring to prevent rash driving. Have seen so many terrible accidents there. Hope #ShabanaAzmi is fine. Dear @OfficeofUT please improve safety on this route urgently. It is quite a death trap."

Gauahar Khan tweeted, "Shabanaji. praying hard."

Ranvir Shorey tweeted, "OMG! This is terrible! Praying for @AzmiShabana’s safety and wishing her a speedy recovery!"

Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, "Deeply upset after hearing Shabanaji was hurt in a car accident. My prayers for a speedy recovery."

Here's wishing Shabana ji a speedy recovery. 

