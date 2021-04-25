Hansal Mehta is having sleepless nights because of COVID 19: Thankfully there is cinema to keep anxiety at bay

Hansal Mehta shares a picture of his quarantine days. He is watching films and keeping himself busy.

Ace director Hansal Mehta is going through sleepless nights amid the ongoing pandemic situation. The lockdown situation is forcing people including celebrities to stay inside. In Maharashtra, the lockdown has been extended as there has been a spike in Coronavirus cases. Today, Delhi has also extended its lockdown till May 3. Mehta shared a picture on his official Instagram handle and described his feeling. He said that the current situation has made his sleeping pattern has messed up. Recently, he mentioned that he had symptoms of COVID 19.

Sharing a picture of a laptop, he wrote, “This virus. Covid 19. Among other things it has messed up my sleep rhythm. I sleep all day and am unable to sleep at night. I’m anxious. Like all of us are. But thankfully there is cinema to keep that anxiety at bay. To get drunk on. To reflect upon. Until the next morning. When you check temperature, pulse and pop all your pills hoping this too shall pass.” In the picture, there is a laptop kept on a table while there is complete darkness in the room. However, curtains are removed and outside greenery is seen.

In recent times, many Bollywood actors including , , Kartik Aaryan and others were tested positive.

Hansal has directed films like Shahid, City Lights and Aligarh. His last directorial Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story were rated as one of the best web shows. His directorial Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha released on Amazon Prime video and was also well received.

