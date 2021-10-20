Hansal Mehta heartbroken as Aryan Khan’s bail gets rejected: The travesty continues

In what came as one of the shocking news for the tinselvile, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been denied bail once again in the ongoing drugs case. While he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau early this month, he has been struggling to get bail in the case. Meanwhile, several celebs from the industry have come out in Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan’s defence. And while Aryan’s bail has been rejected by the sessions court today, filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed his disappointment about the same.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Hansal called the verdict heartbreaking. He wrote, “The travesty continues. The ordeal continues. Heartbreaking”. To note, not just the Aligarh director, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia had also expressed his disappointment on Aryan’s bail rejection. He tweeted, “Outrageous!!! You are saying there is a “possible” connection to his “international” racket based on “WhatsApp” chat recovered from his phone, that you confiscated on a “bust” where he “had nothing”? And you have been fishing for days and yet not found anything? #FreeAryanKhan”

Take a look at Hansal Mehta’s tweet about Aryan Khan’s bail rejection:

The travesty continues. The ordeal continues. Heartbreaking. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s legal team is planning to head to Bombay High Court now to apply for bail. According to Times Now, speaking to the media, Aryan’s co-accused in drugs case Munmun Dhamecha’s lawyer said, “It is an unfortunate situation, but I am sure the Honourable High Court will scrutinise the case properly because there are several precedences on record which states that the bail should be granted”.

