Hansal Mehta is all praise for Kareena Kapoor Khan; Reveals exciting details about their untitled film

Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta, known for his exceptional storytelling and talent-scouting abilities, has built a remarkable career spanning 23 years. From discovering talents like Rajkummar Rao to bringing Pratik Gandhi to the forefront in the highly acclaimed series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020), Mehta has consistently displayed a keen eye for both compelling narratives and promising actors.

Now, his upcoming project, an untitled thriller noir drama featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, has generated significant buzz in the industry. Mehta recently shared insights about his collaboration with the actress and praised her craft.

This is what Hansal Mehta has to say about Kareen Kapoor Khan

Not typically inclined towards working with established stars, Mehta was impressed by Kareena's acting prowesses. During a conversation with Mid-Day, the director discussed his upcoming thriller and his experience working with the talented actress. While Kareena is renowned for her mainstream Bollywood roles, Mehta's work revolves around raw and gripping storylines, making the convergence of their distinct genres an intriguing prospect.

Addressing this contrast, the director stated, "One thing I can say is you will see a new Kareena in the film. We had a very good time shooting the film. With her, it's the same kind of chemistry that I have with Rajkummar, Pratik, Mohammed Zeeshan [Ayyub], and Karishma [Tanna]."

Mehta expressed his delight at collaborating with Kareena Kapoor, describing it as an absolute joy and praising her acting abilities. The director's new venture with the actress revolves around a cop drama primarily set in London.

Hansal Mehta’s reflection on his recent works

Contemplating his recent successful drama series, Scam on Netflix, and his multi-series contract with the platform, Mehta acknowledged the added security it brings.

He stated, "It gives me an added blanket of security. I know [now] that the stories I want to tell have a space, where they will be embraced wholeheartedly. I applied a lot of learnings from Scam 1992 on Scoop. [One of them is] that if you tell authentic Indian stories in an honest and engaging manner while trusting the audience's intelligence, they can be told."

Scoop, a critically acclaimed crime drama by Hansal Mehta, features Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja, and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. The Netflix-streamed Hindi drama series revolves around the high-profile court case of journalist Jigna Vora who was accused of the murder of mid-day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in June 2011.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor REVEALS he was ‘destroyed’ after kissing picture with then-GF Kareena Kapoor surfaced online